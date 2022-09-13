Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A teenage driver died near Mankato in a collision with a dump truck, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 4:40 p.m. Monday at Hwy. 14 and County Road 17 in Le Ray Township, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

A 16-year-old motorist was heading west on Hwy. 14 in her SUV and collided with an eastbound dump truck as it was turning left on County Road 17.

The truck driver, 33-year-old Aaron R. Kisor, of nearby Lake Crystal, was not hurt.

The teen's identity will be released later Tuesday.