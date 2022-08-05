Tap the bookmark to save this article.

An 18-year-old man has received a 22½-year sentence for fatally shooting a 36-year-old man outside a gas station on West Broadway in Minneapolis one late morning nearly a year ago.

Khalil H. Shabazz, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Thursday in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the Aug. 10, 2021, killing of Telly Blair, a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis. He pleaded guilty in June to second-degree intentional murder.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Shabazz is expected to serve roughly 14 years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the Amstar gas station in the 1600 block of West Broadway shortly after 11 a.m. Blair, shot in the chest, was unconscious in the front seat of a car parked at a gas pump.

A teenager exited the store, approached Blair's driver's side window and fired shots into the car, the charge said.

A confidential informant identified Shabazz as the shooter and said Shabazz had walked by Blair, asked where he was from and then shot him.