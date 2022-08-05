A teenage driver hit a utility pole near Mankato and died in an overnight crash, officials said.
The wreck occurred about 2:30 a.m. on westbound County Road 9 southeast of Lake Crystal, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office identified the driver as Madison K. Johnson, 17, of Lake Crystal.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Teen driver hits utility pole overnight on road near Mankato and is killed
The wreck occurred on County Road 9 southeast of Lake Crystal.
Duluth
Voter's guide for Duluth and St. Louis County primary races
Races for state representatives and a county sheriff and commissioner are on the Aug. 9 ballot.
MOA was chaotic after gunfire; no arrests
Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the shooting was an "isolated incident" involving a dispute between two groups of people. He said police believe only one person fired the shots and there were no indications anyone was injured.
Local
What you need to know about monkeypox in Minnesota
Questions about the monkeypox outbreak? Here are some answers.
Motorsports
NASCAR's Kyle Busch, family among those who escaped Mall of America shooting
Busch's wife, Samantha, posted videos on her Instagram story.