A teenager crashed his vehicle Wednesday morning in southern Dakota County and died, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 8 a.m. on the eastern edge of Randolph on northbound Hwy. 56 near County Road 88, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said.

The 17-year-old driver was thrown from his vehicle after it left the road and rolled over, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders declared the teen dead at the scene. Officials have yet to release his identity.