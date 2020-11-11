Authorities have arrested a teenager on suspicion that he killed a man in a drive-by shooting last week in St. Paul.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested about 4 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. Lexington Parkway and W. Thomas Avenue, police said Wednesday.

That location is about 1½ miles west of where Donte Combs, 23, of Minneapolis, was shot last Thursday. Combs died the next day at Regions Hospital.

Police have yet to disclose a motive for the shooting in the 400 block of W. Thomas Avenue but have said the shooting wasn’t random in nature.

The teenager has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

There have been 29 homicides in St. Paul so far this year.