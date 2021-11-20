OMAHA — John Shuster has been through this before. Four years ago, his team lost the first game of the finals at the U.S. Olympic curling trials, then won the next two to earn a place at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

He found himself back in familiar territory Friday, when his squad opened the best-of-three Olympic trials finals with an 8-4 loss to Team Korey Dropkin at Baxter Arena. On a night when Shuster's team struggled to make shots, Dropkin's was nearly flawless, stealing two points in the opening end and controlling the match from start to finish. That put Dropkin, of Duluth, one victory away from claiming a berth at next February's Beijing Olympics — and left Shuster, the 2018 Olympic gold medalist, on the brink of elimination.

A four-time Olympian, Shuster has pulled off dramatic escapes before, including his rally at the trials finals in 2017 and his late dash to Olympic gold. Dropkin has seen it often enough to take nothing for granted, even as his own team roared to its fifth consecutive victory.

"[Saturday], Shuster's going to come back,'' said Dropkin, 26. "He's going to be strong out there, and they're going to make a lot of shots. We've got to be sharp. But I think we played really well, and I think we've got a lot more left in us.''

Dropkin's youthful team, nicknamed the "Young Bucks,'' includes two-time Olympian Joe Polo of Duluth, Mark Fenner of Bemidji and Tom Howell of Milwaukee. All are 26 or 27 years old except for Polo, 38, the veteran "Uncle Buck'' of the group.

The foursome started the trials with a 3-3 record in the round robin before heating up. Friday's victory in eight ends was its second in a row over Team Shuster, which went 9-1 in the round robin to grab the top seed for the finals. Shuster's team includes two other 2018 Olympians, John Landsteiner of Duluth and Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., and Chris Plys of Duluth.

Though it won eight of its 10 games by four or more points, Team Shuster lost 6-1 to Team Dropkin last Wednesday, after an 8-7 win in their first matchup. Shuster's group never got on track Friday.

In the first end, Dropkin's team had two rocks in scoring position when Shuster threw the final stone, attempting to knock them out. His shot clipped a guard and veered off course, leaving the two Dropkin stones untouched for a steal of two points. In the third end, Shuster's final shot stopped short, allowing Dropkin to tuck his last rock in for three points and a 5-1 lead.

With a chance to draw for two points in the fourth end, Shuster's last shot failed to travel far enough, scoring only one to leave Dropkin with a 5-2 advantage. Team Dropkin added three more points in the seventh end, and Shuster conceded after the eighth.

In 2017, Dropkin was on the team that ultimately lost to Shuster in the finals. To avoid a repeat, he said his team needs to enjoy the moment and stick together.

Shuster, trying to reach his fifth consecutive Olympics, will rely on his experience in tight situations.

"We've all been in this position,'' he said. "A lot of times, we battle our hardest when our backs are against the wall.''