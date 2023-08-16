Global technology company TE Connectivity will close its facility in Andover, eliminating more than 100 positions.

The company on Wednesday contacted the state Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and said the jobs will be transferred to Virginia and Mexico. It had first notified the state in April 2022 of potential job cuts in Andover.

"A small number of separations have already occurred since June 2023," the company wrote in a letter to DEED.

Future timing of layoffs and the exact number of employees affected have yet to be determined, the company wrote.

The company makes sensors, connectors and antenna that are used in a wide range of technologies. Products for the automotive industry are its largest business. TE has a large presence in the electric vehicle market.

"As a result of TE Connectivity's ongoing evaluation of its operations, we have announced a plan to close our sensors site in Andover," said Jeff Cronin, a TE spokesman. "Our sensors business has grown significantly over the past several years, particularly through acquisitions, which left us with an excess of manufacturing capacity."

TE Connectivity also has nearly 1,000 employees in Plymouth and Brooklyn Park who work in the company's medical business, Cronin said.

"We recognize the impact this decision will have on the affected employees, and we will provide severance pay, benefits continuation and outplacement services to assist them in their transition," he said.

TE Connectivity is based in Switzerland and reported annual sales of $16.3 billion for its fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022. TE has more than 85,000 employees worldwide.

Employees who are losing their jobs in Andover will have the option to apply for open positions at any TE Connectivity location.