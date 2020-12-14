TCF Financial, Minnesota's third-largest bank, is being swept up in another merger — and this time will lose its name.

The bank, which moved its headquarters to Detroit from Wayzata when it merged with Chemical Financial last year, said it will merge with Ohio-based Huntington Bancshares to become the nation's 11th largest bank with $168 billion in assets.

The merged company will use the Huntington name. That will lead to the renaming of venues where TCF bought advertising rights, including the football stadium at the University of Minnesota and the convention center in downtown Detroit, which was in the news last month as the site of ballot counting for that city.

But for Columbus-based Huntington, the chance to expand into the Twin Cities, along with Denver, provide a key reason to proceed with the deal.

"We believe there's opportunity for us with how we go to market in both of these markets," Steve Steinor, the company's chief executive, told investors and analysts this morning. "We're excited, very excited, to have this entry position."

The deal, valued at $22 billion, is one of the largest in the banking industry this year, when the pandemic created the first recession since 2008 and forced bankers to concentrate on helping customers while protecting their balance sheets.

Until the coronavirus outbreak, the industry for several years had been swept up in mergers as bankers coped the disruption to their business model caused by the rise of digital banking and new competitors that don't have physical branches.

In January last year, TCF and Chemical Financial announced they would merge, becoming a firm with $45 billion in assets and nearly 500 branches in nine states. TCF's then-chief executive Craig Dahl became CEO of the combined firm. Seven weeks ago, he announced his retirement, surprising investors. "There isn't really any time that would necessarily be better than others," he said on Oct. 27.

TCF, rooted in a Minneapolis thrift called Twin City Federal Savings and Loan, employs about 2,400 people in Minnesota, most at an office complex in Plymouth that for years served as the company's operational headquarters. The company is No. 3 behind Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank in the number of branches and assets in Minnesota.

Executives said they would assess the company's operations in Minnesota, but that they didn't immediately foresee major changes.

Huntington has $120 billion in assets and 839 branches in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia and Kentucky. The companies said they will close branches in cities and towns where they overlap.

Huntington said it will maintain TCF's recently-announced $1 billion commitment over five years to support minority-owned and women-owned small businesses. Huntington had announced a $5-billion plan to help small businesses, minority-owned businesses and others in Michigan.

Kavita Kumar • 612-673-4113 Twitter: @kavitakumar