The Gophers bounced back from a four-set loss to Wisconsin with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of Michigan on Friday night at Maturi Pavilion.

Taylor Landfair led Minnesota (14-7, 9-4 Big Ten) with 21 kills while Carter Booth tallied 11 kills with four blocks. Libero CC McGraw, ranked fourth on the program's career list for digs with 1,794, recorded 14.

The Gophers hit .321 with 47 kills, four team blocks and one ace. Michigan (14-9, 5-8) hit .202 with 42 kills, three team blocks, 44 digs and five aces.

May Pertofsky led Michigan, which led twice in the third set before the Gophers took control for good, with 11 kills. The loss was the Wolverines' third in seven Big Ten road matches; they are 1-5 at home in league play.

Bemidji St. soccer reaches NSIC final

No., 24 Bemidji State beat Augustana 2-0 in Mankato in the NSIC women's soccer tournament semifinals. Sara Wendt and Allyson Smith had goals for the Beavers (13-2-5). Alyssa Stumbaugh made three stops fot the shutout. They will play Minot State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Mankato in the title match.

Minot State advanced with a 4-3 shootout win over No. 12 Minnesota State Mankato after neither team scored in regulation or overtime. Sofia Galvez, the sixth shooter, made the match-deciding penalty kick. Maddie Kindred made 11 saves for Minot State, Mackenzie Rath three for the Mavericks.

Senior hockey forward Marie Moran of Apple Valley announced on Twitter she has committed to St. Cloud State, according to the Youth Hockey Hub. Moran had 20 goals and 24 assists in 27 games for the Eagles last season.