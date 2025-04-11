Tariffs, federal funding freezes and Minnesotans making moves in Congress: the week in news

Mechanical engineer Camron Olson operates a 3D resin printer while building a prototype for an adjustable hook for a pontoon boat fender on April 4 at Mission Outdoor in Eden Prairie. The company both manufactures and imports about half of the products it designs and will be impacted by Trump’s trade tariffs. The hook and other components of the fender will be manufactured in the United States, while other parts are made in Canada and China. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)