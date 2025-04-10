Benefits, bonuses and an ‘action plan’: Help may be in store for laid-off Minnesota federal workers

Democratic lawmakers at the Capitol have introduced a trio of bills aimed at protecting Minnesota workers from the Trump administration’s tariffs and sweeping job cuts.
One bill would afford unemployment benefits to federal workers who resigned after receiving the infamous “Fork in the Road” email last winter and extend payments for an additional 13 weeks.
President Donald Trump and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk, who led the job cuts, “have instituted a regime of chaos, of corruption, of retribution that has caused real harm in the lives of workers and in our communities,” said Rep. Emma Greenman, DFL-Minneapolis, at a Thursday news conference.
Livelihoods, she added, have been “threatened by a stroke of the pen.”
Prior to the job cuts, there were just over 18,000 federal employees in Minnesota. They include forest rangers, small business loan experts, scientists and housing specialists. A significant number work for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs throughout the state.
However, it’s unclear how many federal employees in Minnesota who received the Fork email actually resigned.
Typically, workers who resign from their jobs do not qualify for unemployment benefits. But the bill would extend benefits for those who accepted the resignation offer between Jan. 27 and Feb. 13, a period that would cover the Fork fallout.
A second bill would provide relocation bonuses of up to $10,000 for military veterans who have been fired by the Trump administration and move to Minnesota for a job. The measure sets aside $6 million for the program, $50,000 of which would be used to promote it.