Target Corp.'s top marketer, Cara Sylvester, will take a new job aimed at improving the experience customers have with the retailer, the company said this morning.

Sylvester's title will change to chief guest experience officer. She will lead teams that focus on increasing customer personalization and attracting more shoppers to Target's stores and its digital apps.

The change was the most prominent of several that Brian Cornell, Target's chief executive, made to the team that reports directly to him.

"The updates we're making to our leadership team reflect the size and scale of our more than $100 billion business, while also positioning the company for continued momentum well into the future," Cornell said in a statement.

Brett Craig, who had served as senior vice president of digital, has been promoted to chief information officer as Mike McNamara retires. McNamara will work in a strategic advisory capacity with the company through the beginning of next year.

Matt Zabel, who led Target's internal COVID-19 task force, will serve as general counsel under chief legal and risk officer Don Liu.

Other leadership updates include Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington will begin to oversee Target's operations in India and Arthur Valdez, Target's chief supply chain and logistics officer, will join the company's leadership team.