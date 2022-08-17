Target Corp.'s profits took a nosedive this summer as the retailer worked to whittle down excessive inventory.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said Wednesday morning that its profit fell 90% in the May-through-July period as it cut prices and canceled orders to get rid of items that weren't selling.

It earned $183 million, or 39 cents a diluted share. That was 33 cents below the consensus forecast of analysts. Revenue for the second quarter grew 3.5% to $26 billion.

Target executives said that, while their effort to right size its inventory harmed profitability for the quarter, they were confident that it was the right move for the future of the company.

"While this decision had a meaningful short-term impact on our financial results, we strongly believe it was the best path forward for our team, our guests and the long-term strength of our business," said Target CEO Brian Cornell.

Target's inventory was about $15.3 billion at the end of the quarter, up 2% from April and 36% compared to the same period last year. That's partly due to inflation driving up the value of items.

Cornell said it made more sense to deal with the inventory challenges head on limiting the financial impacts primarily to the second quarter instead of gradually over several months or years during which bulky, unwanted inventory could have cluttered stores and burdened employees.

In June, Target announced that it would need to make some changes to take control of its inventory that had ballooned over the last year. That included reducing prices and calling off orders. Executives noted backlogs of furniture, home electronics and other products that weren't selling well.

Despite lapping a strong growth period last year, Target's comparable sales grew nearly 3% along with traffic to its stores and website that also grew close to 3%.

Through the first half of its fiscal year, Target reached $51.2 billion in revenue, on pace to surpassing $100 billion in total annual revenue, which it did last year for the first time.

Grocery, beauty and household essentials continued to be top performers for Target as customers facing high inflation focused more on purchasing things they needed. Cornell indicated back-to-school, which is typically a well-performing shopping season for Target, showed strong sales so far this summer. The company anticipated that Halloween would also bring high consumer activity.

The company continues to "see a very healthy U.S. consumer," Cornell said.

Target wasn't the only retailer to adjust its predictions this summer for the worst. Richfield-based Best Buy also predicted less than a month ago that inflation and slower demand for electronics would lead to lower sales.

Several retailers this week reported upbeat earnings. Home Depot announced earnings that were above Wall Street's estimates. Executives at Walmart raised its profit forecast for the rest of the year.