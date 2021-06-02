Target for the first time this year will offer its Pride month collection at all of its stores.

The merchandise celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community also is broader than in years past, including new home items such as colorful tableware and pillows.

It's the 10th year Target has offered exclusive Pride products at its stores. This year's collection includes more than 150 products in apparel and pet items created by company designers in partnership with the Minneapolis retailer's Pride+ Business Council and other employee resource groups.

Many of the employees who helped curate the assortment have connections to the LGBTQ community.

With a donation of $100,000, Target also has continued to support GLSEN, an organization focused on preventing the bullying and harassment of LGBTQ youth and encourage inclusion in schools.

Pride Month officially starts in June with celebrations happening across the country. Several of the Twin Cities Pride Festival events will be in person this year. They are spread across several dates in June and July. Last year, the events were held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.