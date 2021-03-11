Here's a rundown of Target Corp.'s office real estate in the Twin Cities:
• Main headquarters, 1000 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
1.5 million square feet
• City Center, 33 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
985,000 square feet
• 50 South 10th Street, Minneapolis
463,000 square feet
• Target Plaza Commons, 1001 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
52,000 square feet
• Northern Campus, 7000 Target Parkway, Brooklyn Park
1.17 million square feet
