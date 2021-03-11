Here's a rundown of Target Corp.'s office real estate in the Twin Cities:

• Main headquarters, 1000 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

1.5 million square feet

• City Center, 33 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

985,000 square feet

• 50 South 10th Street, Minneapolis

463,000 square feet

• Target Plaza Commons, 1001 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

52,000 square feet

• Northern Campus, 7000 Target Parkway, Brooklyn Park

1.17 million square feet