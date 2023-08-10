A few months after recalling almost 5 million candles, Target reported Thursday it has recalled more than 2 million additional candles from its Threshold brand because of burn and laceration concerns.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been reports of the glass jar holders breaking or cracking during use resulting in at least one minor injury. The recall involves 5.5-ounce and 20-ounce Threshold candles with one wick or three wicks that come in a variety of scents, such as peony and cherry blossom and berry lemonade and melon.

Thursday's recall follows the May announcement of a larger recall of Threshold candles for the same safety issue.

"Target is committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests," a statement from the Minneapolis-based company read. "Target is issuing a recall of certain Threshold candles due to potential safety concerns identified in the CPSC press release. If a guest owns any items that have been recalled, they should return them for a full refund."

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to a store or contact Target to receive a prepaid label to return them by mail.

Threshold is a popular home brand that Target designs and sells exclusively at their stores and online.