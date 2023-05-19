Target has recalled nearly 5 million candles from its Threshold home decor line after some of the glass holders reportedly cracked, causing cuts and burns.

The recall includes Threshold glass jar candles with one wick and three wicks in sizes of 5.5 ounces, 14 ounces and 20 ounces. The candles come in numerous scents, including coconut sorbet, tangerine ginger and soft cashmere and lavender.

Target received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use, which caused at least six injuries such as lacerations and severe burns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Customers should immediately stop using the candles and return them to any Target store for a refund. Customers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to send them back by mail. The recalled item numbers — printed on the bottom of the glass jars — are on Target's product recall page.

"Target is committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests," Target spokesman Joe Unger said Friday. "Target recalled certain Threshold candles due to potential safety concerns identified in the CPSC press release. If a guest owns any items that have been recalled, they should return them for a full refund."

Target has already removed the candles from shelves. The recall only applies to the specific Threshold candles and not other candles Target sells.