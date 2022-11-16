Target Corp.'s latest profit fell 52%, missing investors' expectations for the third quarter in a row as it continues adjusting to a sharp change in shoppers' behavior.

The drop during the fiscal quarter that ended last month came after declines in spring and summer shaped by a pullback in shopping, partly due to inflation, that was greater than Target anticipated.

The company said this morning that its profit amounted to $712 million, or $1.54 a diluted share, considerably less than the $2.13 that was the consensus forecast of analysts. Revenue was $26.52 billion, up 3.4%.

Sales at comparable stores rose 2.7%, and executives forecast a decline for the end of the year.

"Cleary, it's an environment where consumers have been stressed," Target CEO Brian Cornell, told reporters. "We know they're spending more dollars on food and beverage and household essentials. And as they're shopping discretionary categories, they're looking for promotions, they're looking for that great deal."

The news sent Target shares down 14% in pre-market trading indications. Target's stock was down about 22% for the year through Tuesday, while the broad-market S&P 500 index had fallen about 16%.

Target leaders said shoppers are now waiting for things to go on sale to buy, grabbing smaller pack sizes when regularly priced and larger ones during promotions, and choosing cheaper Target owned brand alternatives instead of name brands as they try to save money.

Target has also had to absorb higher-than-expected product markdowns and work with a still inflated inventory as it carries ordered items that arrived early ahead of the holidays.

While seasonal moments like back-to-school and Halloween saw record sales growth this year for Target, in the latter part of October sales took a downward turn.

"It was a precipitous decline," said Christina Hennington, Target's chief growth officer.

Target has had the most challenges in its home goods, hard lines and sporting goods sections. Despite an early Target Deal Days sale in the beginning of October, the company also saw a deceleration in toy sales.

Those trends are persisting this month, the start of Target's fourth quarter, leading executives to forecast a low-single digit decline in comparable sales for the fourth fiscal quarter.

Target leaders said they expect the difficult sales environment to continue into next year. The company announced it would simplify its business to save about $2 billion to $3 billion in expenses cumulatively over the next three years. Target generates about $20 billion in operating expenses a year. The company said the savings would not come in the form of layoffs or store closings.