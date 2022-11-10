It may take customers even longer to walk around future Target stores.

The Minneapolis-based retailer plans to build larger-format stores that will span nearly 150,000 square feet, 20,000 square feet larger than its current store average, the company said Thursday.

The size of these newer larger stores harken back to the 175,000-square foot stores that many consumers associated as "Super Targets" before Target kicked off a more small-format approach to stores in 2015.

While the company plans to continue to open stores of a variety of sizes, it will focus on this larger footprint in the next few years and bring design aspects to its new stores and remodels that include a more open layout and natural elements.

"With our reimagined store design and larger store footprint that better supports our same-day services, we can give guests more of what they love while incorporating features that build on our commitment to sustainability, community and helping all families discover the joy of everyday life," said John Mulligan, Target's chief operating officer, in a statement.

The larger stores will offer customers more merchandise options including an expanded grocery area and provide five times the amount of backroom fulfillment space.

They will also offer larger windows, revamped employee spaces, more local products and a more open layout, with natural elements like plants and reclaimed wood.

Customers can see a sample of the new store design in a store the company is opening this week outside of Houston. Most of the new stores Target plans to build in 2023 will have some of these design elements, and by 2024, all Target remodels and new stores will feature them.