For years, Target Corp. has been the biggest employer in downtown Minneapolis. Not anymore.

The retailer was edged out by Hennepin Healthcare, which added a couple hundred workers last year to take the top spot, according to a list of downtown's top 15 employers released this week by the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

Target's downtown headcount remained the same in 2023 as in 2022 with about 7,100 workers.

Hennepin Healthcare, which runs Hennepin County Medical Center, surpassed it with 7,208 employees in 2023.

Meanwhile, Hennepin County stayed in the No. 3 spot with 5,654 employees, up a little more than a hundred workers than the year before.

Next on the list were Wells Fargo, Ameriprise Financial and U.S. Bancorp in the same order as the year before.

A couple of companies in the top 15 list had a slightly lower headcount than the year before including U.S. Bancorp and RBC Wealth Management. But more companies reported a higher number of workers, including Xcel Energy, city of Minneapolis, SPS Commerce, Thrivent and Deloitte.

In total, the top 15 downtown employers reported having about 1,500 more workers than the year before.

Overall, the number of employees working downtown is around 217,000, which is about the same as the year before, said Mark Remme, the council's director of communications and research.

"So the number of employees tied to downtown offices is remaining steady, maybe a little more than 2022," he said in an email.

The top employers list is compiled by the downtown council, which reaches out to the largest employers in December to get a year-end employer count, Remme said.

It doesn't necessarily reflect, though, the number of workers who are working downtown everyday of the week as many companies have moved to hybrid work.

Target had 12,582 people downtown in 2014.