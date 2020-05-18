Target will extend a $2-an-hour temporary pay bump and other pandemic-related benefits through July 4, CEO Brian Cornell told employees Monday morning.

The announcement comes as some other companies’ hazard pay for front-line workers, who have taken on extra risk and stress working during the pandemic, is set to expire at the end of this month or in early June as many states begin to reopen.

Essential retailers such as grocery stores as well as Amazon and Walmart started doling out these wage increases or bonuses in mid-March as their sales surged with consumers stocking up on food and essentials amid stay-at-home orders.

This is the second time Target has extended the temporary pay increase and other benefits such as 30-day paid leave for high-risk employees who are 65 years or older, pregnant or have underlying health conditions.

The first quarter, Cornell wrote in an e-mail to employees, was “intense, volatile and stressful.”

“At the outset of the pandemic, we knew there was a long road ahead, that we would have to pace ourselves,” he said. “These pay and benefits extensions are intended to help you and your family do just that as we all continue to support each other and move forward.”

Target has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on pandemic-related pay increases and other benefits for its 350,000-plus workers in stores and distribution centers. The Minneapolis-based retailer will report its first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Amazon’s extra $2-an-hour bump for its warehouse workers, as well as double pay for overtime, will lapse at the end of this month. Around the Twin Cities, Cub Foods’ and Kowalskis’ pay increases are set for now to run through June 6.

Meanwhile, Walmart said last week that it will provide another round of bonuses — $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time workers — in June.

A spokeswoman for Hy-Vee said the grocery chain, which has provided bonuses to employees during the pandemic, is discussing adding additional benefits.

Lunds & Byerlys, which gave bonuses to employees in April, has added a profit-sharing plan for workers based on hours worked from April 13 through September.

“This is being done to ensure our staff has another way to share in any positive financial performance we might realize this year,” Aaron Sorenson, a Lunds spokesman, said in an e-mail.