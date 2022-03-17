In a step toward its goals to improve its environmental footprint, Target Corp. announced on Thursday its first net zero store designed to produce more renewable energy than it uses.

The renovated store in Vista, Calif., which features thousands of solar panels on the roof of the building and its carports, is expected to serve as a model for innovations that the Minneapolis-based retailer can incorporate in its future stores.

"It is a wonderful place for us to test and learn new innovation and sustainable innovation so we can then influence the remainder of the chain," said John Conlin, senior vice president of properties for Target, in an interview.

The store has had 3,420 solar panels installed across its rooftop, with about half of the panels built on the canopies of large customer carports, a first for Target.

The Vista store uses the solar panels to power the building, including its HVAC system that had previously used natural gas, the company said. The store is expected to produce up to a 10% surplus of energy each year that it can transmit back to the local power grid.

The store also switched to a carbon dioxide refrigeration system for its freezers and coolers, a natural refrigerant that would cutback on the store's greenhouse gas emissions. By 2040, Target plans to incorporate carbon dioxide refrigeration in stores across the country, a change expected to reduce its operations' emissions by 20%.

Outside of this store, Target has made other progress with its sustainablity goals.

More than 25% of the company's facilities have solar panels installed on their rooftops, and Target has secured additional partnerships that will allow it to purchase nearly half of its electricity from offsite solar and wind energy sources by later this year. Target stores use LED lighting that the company says helps it conserve 10% of its stores total energy use.

As part of its Target Forward sustainability goals, Target has committed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions throughout its company by 2040 with Target already reducing its emissions by more than a quarter since 2017. It intends to source all of its electricity from renewable sources for its operations by 2030.

Target's plans to reduce their emissions not only is a positive for the environment, but it can also help the retailer save money in the long run.

"It serves the sustainability goals, but it also does protect the guest experience and it is a good investment is what we have seen over time," Conlin said.

Though buildings contributes to a significant amount of greenhouse gases, net zero structures are still relatively rare though their construction has climbed in recent years.

The total number of verified and emerging zero energy buildings in North America has grown to nearly 700 representing a 42% increase since 2018, according to the 2020 Getting to Zero Buildings List compiled by nonprofit New Buildings Institute.

Target is not the first retailer to experiment with net zero designs. In 2013, Walgreens debuted what was believed to be the first net zero energy retail store in the country with a store in the Chicago area that had two wind turbines and nearly 900 solar panels.