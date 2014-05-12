Plan ahead to make the end of a pet’s life comfortable and affordable

Kristi Lehman has been thinking a lot about how she’ll eventually spend a final day with Piper, her 14-year-old Shih Tzu.
“As I watch her eat her favorite human food, or when I took her out on the stand-up paddleboard recently, I thought, ‘This is exactly what I want to fill her last day with,’” said Lehman, a veterinary social worker. “I constantly think about how I want to honor her memory and relationship with us.”
While there are several decisions, including financial, to make at the end of a pet’s life — when to euthanize, whether to cremate or bury, how to memorialize the pet — Lehman said those final moments are also crucial.
“We really encourage people to think about what would matter to them and what is best for their relationship with their pet,” said Lehman, who is also vice president of in-home euthanasia provider MN Pets.
Just like for humans, end-of-life decisions for animal friends can be emotionally fraught and, for some, financially tricky. But the lasting memorials can also spark long-term joy, and it might be worth planning and saving well in advance for some of the pricier or nontraditional options.
“It’s my wife’s desire to take the ashes of our dogs and have them turned into diamonds,” said Dr. Graham Brayshaw, the chief medical officer at Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley.
Preparing for end-of-life decisions and expenses should be on every pet owner’s radar, he added.
“Not many people are planning beforehand for what happens after,” Brayshaw said, “and they can be stuck with what can be a costly decision.”