Target has said no more to shoppers bringing red carts full of items through self-checkout lanes, at least at some locations.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is conducting a test in select stores that involves restricting self-checkout lanes to those purchasing 10 or fewer items. A Target spokeswoman said the pilot is to "reduce wait times and better understand guest preferences."

At the Edina store near the Galleria and Southdale Center on Tuesday evening, one of the two banks of self-checkout kiosks had a sign out front declaring how "self-checkout is now 10 items or fewer," plus smaller signs at each machine reminding shoppers it was an "express lane." The self-checkout stations nearest to the grocery section, though, were still unlimited. There were also two staffed checkout lanes marked with the "express lane 10 items or fewer" signage.

Some retailers are rethinking self-checkout as they deal with increased retail shrink, the industry term for product losses. Theft makes up most of that, but shrink also includes other causes like processing errors. Walmart has started removing some self-checkout lanes from its stores in New Mexico. Costco has also reportedly been more stringent in making sure only members use its self-checkout lanes.

In a recent survey from online marketplace LendingTree, 69% of surveyed self-checkout users believed the machines contributed to shoplifting. Out of the survey respondents, 15% said they have purposely stolen merchandise while using self-checkout lanes, and 21% said they've taken an item accidentally.

Target didn't say if the self-checkout test was a way to combat theft. It also didn't confirm the number or location of stores limiting self-checkout items.

Last week during a call with analysts to discuss the company's third-quarter financial performance, outgoing chief operating officer John Mulligan briefly discussed in-store checkout improvements. He said the retailer had refocused the front-end customer experience and recently saw a 6% increase in use of full-service checkout lanes across the company.