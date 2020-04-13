Tamara Moore, who played basketball for Minneapolis North, Wisconsin and the Lynx, will be the head men’s basketball coach at Mesabi Range Community College in Virginia, Minn., the school announced on Twitter.

Moore is believed to be the first woman to be named the coach of a college men's program.

Mesabi Range is a member of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference, a league of two-run community colleges and technical schools.

Moore played in the WNBA from 2002, when she was drafted by the Miami Sol and played for the Lynx and five other teams until 2007, and she continued her pro career in Europe. She started 20 games for the Lynx during her time with the franchoise.

She was Minnesota Miss Basketball in 1998.

Mesabi Range finished 6-19 last season.