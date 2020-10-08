‘Is This Anything?’

Most stand-up routines don’t translate well to book form, but Jerry Seinfeld is no ordinary comedian. The superstar’s talent as a wordsmith makes this collection of gags, drawn from five decades of performance, a master class in how to construct a joke. A more traditional autobiography would have been more satisfying, but there’s no denying that this dip into Seinfeld’s archives will put a smile on your face. Simon & Schuster

‘Death on the Nile’

Kenneth Branagh’s all-star remake of the Agatha Christie classic was supposed to open in theaters this week. Who needs it, though? There’s already a dandy all-star version of the tale of murder and betrayal on a cruise ship floating through Egypt. The surprisingly hilarious script gives great material to Angela Lansbury as a boozy romance writer, Maggie Smith as a sadistic nurse and Bette Davis as a vicious crone. Any or all of them could be the killer you can be sure will be unmasked by fellow cruiser Hercule Poirot (Peter Ustinov). Pluto TV

Pitbull in concert

The cancellation of Twin Cities Summer Jam meant we couldn’t experience Pitbull in concert. But Mr. Worldwide will perform for fans everywhere in two livestreams as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Live from SLAM! Charter School in Miami (one of 10 charter schools he’s created in the United States), the high-energy party machine will carry on with “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” “Give Me Everything” and “Timber.” 7 p.m. Sat. & Oct. 17, $14.99 and up, FITE TV

‘Unzipped’

New York’s fashion week just ended — apparently, some people still wear something other than sweatpants? — and that’s a great reminder to revisit Douglas Keeve’s zippy documentary chronicling Isaac Mizrahi during the chaotic process of putting together his fall 1994 collection. Mizrahi is wildly charismatic, witty and petulant as he interacts with supermodels, sucks up to fashion writers and trills the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” theme song, just because. Amazon Prime

‘Recovery Riot’

Don’t expect to get a vodka martini at Acme Comedy Club during this special concert. Local writer Patrick Strait has assembled a sharp lineup of comics for a non-alcohol night of laughs with all proceeds going to St. Paul’s Stepping Stones sober homes. Local favorites Elise Cole, Mike Lester and Nick Nickel will be joined by national headliner Carmen Lynch, who will continue to perform at the Minneapolis club through Saturday. There’s limited in-person seating but the Acme’s new camera setup makes Zoom an attractive alternative. 8 p.m. Wed., $18 in person; $11 Zoom, acmecomedycompany.com

John Prine tributes

Two chances this week for fans to celebrate what would have been the 74th birthday of the singing mailman, who died in April from the coronavirus. “Austin City Limits” kicked off its 46th season(!) with a compilation of priceless Prine performances, hosted by Jason Isbell and archived on the show’s website. Also, the 12th annual Big Fat Love birthday tribute here in Minneapolis is showing live via the Hook & Ladder’s HookStream web series Friday at 8 p.m., hosted by local pickers Mother Banjo and Art Vandalay. acltv.com and thehookmpls.com

‘The Edge: Houston Astros’

This new podcast about the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal will obviously appeal to baseball fans, but it’s also a great thriller for those who don’t know the difference between a bunt and a balk. Award-winning journalist Ben Reiter, a onetime team insider, is the ideal sleuth to guide us through the mystery. The first two episodes are currently available. Apple podcasts