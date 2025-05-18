Sports

Takaoka's effort in net helps Vancouver Whitecaps salvage scoreless draw against Austin FC

Vancouver keeper Yohei Takaoka posted five saves and recorded his sixth MLS shutout of the season helping the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a scoreless draw against Austin FC on Saturday.

The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 3:23AM

AUSTIN, Texas — Vancouver keeper Yohei Takaoka posted five saves and recorded his sixth MLS shutout of the season helping the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a scoreless draw against Austin FC on Saturday.

Takaoka proved invaluable for the Western Conference-leading Whitecaps (8-1-4) who were lackluster offensively and were outshot 16-5 by Austin (5-6-3).

Probably Takaoka's biggest save of the night occurred at the 83rd minute when he turned away Osman Bukari's blast to the left with a diving save.

Austin had three corner kicks in the matches' first five minutes.

Despite Vancouver maintaining possession for a little more than half the match, Austin keeper Brad Stuver didn't make his first save until the 73rd minute off Brian White's header.

With the draw, Vancouver extended its unbeaten streak to 11 contests. Vancouver hasn't lost since a 3-1 defeat against Chicago on March 22.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Jets' Scheifele has goal and crucial penalty in Game 6 at Dallas after his father's unexpected death

Winnipeg top center Mark Scheifele scored a goal in the Jets' must-win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series at Dallas on Saturday night, hours after the unexpected death of his father.

Sports

Moreno's goal pulls Portland into 1-1 draw with Cascadia Cup rival Seattle

Sports

Harley scores on OT power play, Stars beat Jets 2-1 to reach 3rd straight West final

card image