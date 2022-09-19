Tap the bookmark to save this article.

An SUV driver hit a car from behind Monday morning in White Bear Township, sending that motorist into a deadly collision with a third vehicle, officials said.

The chain-reaction crash occurred about 8:20 a.m. on Hwy. 61 just south of Leibel Street and killed a 51-year-old woman from North Branch, Minn., the State Patrol said. The woman has not yet been publicly identified pending notification of family members.

The woman was attempting to turn into the Lake Animal Hospital at 5900 Hwy. 61, the patrol said.

Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said there was a dog in the woman's car at the time of the crash.

"The animal exited the vehicle after the crash and was not located during the crash investigation," Shank said.

According to the patrol:

Mollie J. Holter, 44, of Chisago City, Minn., was driving her SUV south on Hwy. 61 and rear-ended the car as the driver was attempting to turn left into the animal hospital parking lot.

Another car, driven by Emily L. Mouqsete, of White Bear Lake, was heading north on Hwy. 61 when it hit the car that was pushed into its path.

Holter was not hurt. A 15-year-old boy in the car with her was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries.

Mouqsete also was taken to Regions and was expected to survive her injuries.

Shank said the reason for the SUV hitting the car from behind remains under investigation.