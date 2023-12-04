A driver lost control of her SUV on the interstate in Burnsville, went down an embankment and was killed, officials said Monday.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 35W near where it joins with I-35E, the State Patrol said.

The SUV driven by Leslie Ann Fitzgerald Doll, 55, city of residence not yet determined, rolled as it went down the embankment and landed wheels-up on Southcross Drive, the patrol said.

Officials have yet to elaborate about how Doll lost control of her vehicle.