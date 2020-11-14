A Lake Benton man was killed when the compact SUV he was driving hit a semitrailer truck on Hwy. 14 in southwestern Minnesota near the South Dakota border.

Tod Allen Wilkinson, 52, was westbound on Hwy. 14 when he struck a Peterbilt truck going eastbound near 170th Avenue in Verdi Township, causing a right-angle crash, the Minnesota State Patrol said. Roads were snowy and icy.

The patrol said that Wilkinson was not wearing a seat belt, and that alcohol was not involved. His air bag did not deploy.

Truck driver Corey Alan Vanstelten, 44, of Edgerton, Minn., was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.