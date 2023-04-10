Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The suspected virus outbreak that closed the Animal Humane Society's Twin Cities shelters last week was confirmed Monday by test results as canine influenza.

It's the largest outbreak ever of canine influenza in Minnesota, a highly contagious virus that's rarely been reported in the state until now. Nearly 200 dogs at the Humane Society's shelters in Golden Valley, Woodbury and Coon Rapids were infected.

All dogs at the Humane Society's shelters will be vaccinated for canine influenza. Five dogs were euthanized so far because of the virus or complicating health and behavior issues, but the organization said Monday that most dogs should fully recover.

The nonprofit closed its three shelters and paused all pet adoptions while awaiting test results of what veterinarians suspected was canine influenza based on the dogs' symptoms, which resemble flu symptoms in humans and include coughing and sneezing.

A dog transported from Oklahoma to the Animal Humane Society had been exposed to the virus on March 23. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health said the Humane Society must quarantine dogs for about six weeks to prevent the spread of the virus to other pets.

While there is little risk to cats or other pets, the Humane Society is pausing all pet adoptions for at least a month. It will be the longest closure ever for an animal-related outbreak at the Humane Society, which last shuttered for six weeks in 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among employees.