A man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old daughter in her Rochester home was shot by police in South Carolina, authorities said.

Rochester police said the two people found dead in an apartment were identified as 23-year-old Keona S. Foote and Miyona Z. Miller.

Renard Carter, 29, of Rochester, was charged Monday in Olmsted County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder and murder of an unborn child. Authorities say he is not the father of the 2-year-old.

Carter was arrested about 10:30 p.m. EDT Sunday in Columbia and is hospitalized there, according to police. News media in South Carolina said the shooting occurred at a hotel. His condition has yet to be disclosed.

Carter was released from prison in April after being convicted of domestic assault, court records show.

According to Rochester police:

Foote’s family members, concerned they had not heard from her lately, went to her apartment Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of NE. 31st Avenue and saw that the girl was dead.

That’s when relatives alerted authorities, who then found Foote’s body in the apartment, according to police.

Police did not offer more details on how the two were killed.