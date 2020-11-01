A man was fatally shot in the back in a home in Crystal, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday at a single-family residence in the 5500 block of N. Yates Avenue, police said.

A 29-year-old man turned himself in to police and was booked into the Hennepin County jail, said Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard.

He said the killing was not random, but police don't have a motive.

The name of the victim, who was 26, has not been released. He was declared dead at the scene.

Everyone in the residence at the time of the shooting — all adults — were taken to police headquarters for questioning, said Hubbard. He said the home had many children's toys inside.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Crystal tip line at 763-531-1020.