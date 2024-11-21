Survivor of harrowing blizzard walk across Canada-Minnesota border testifies in smuggling ring trial

Authorities have described the group of migrants as victims of a smuggling network in which agents got them legal visas to Canada so they could then illegally cross into the U.S. Yash Patel said his grandfather’s friend arranged for him to come to the U.S. and that in late December 2021 he flew to Toronto, stayed there for a day, then flew to Vancouver using a ticket someone sent to him over WhatsApp. Patel said a man drove him to a house where he stayed for 10 or 15 days alone. Then Patel was ordered to fly back to Toronto, where he stayed in a motel for two days by himself before a man drove him to the house in Winnipeg, a distance of more than 2,000 miles.