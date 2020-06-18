Advocates for immigrant rights in Minnesota hailed Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that rejected White House efforts to end legal protections for 650,000 people who entered the country as undocumented children.

“We are overjoyed,” Veena Iyer, executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, said in a statement released soon after the court’s 5-4 decision in favor of the so-called Dreamers.

Iyer went on to say that ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program “would have been devastating. DACA recipients grew up in the United States. Their home is here. They have deep roots here in Minnesota and in communities across the country. Uprooting their lives would hurt not only them, but millions of their loved ones, neighbors, employers, and community members.”

While thrilled with Thursday’s victory for an estimated 5,000 people covred by DACA in Minnesota, Iyer pointed out that the ruling merely buys DACA supporters time because the court ruled that the Department of Homeland Security did not comply with a “procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action” and can try again.

“While we celebrate, we also recognize that our journey is not over,” Iyer said. The U.S. Senate must pass the Dream and Promise Act, which offers a permanent legislative solution protecting current DACA recipients and other Dreamers.”

U.S. Senate Democrat Amy Klobuchar called the court’s decision “a victory for America and for the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers across the country.”

“Dreamers were brought here as children and only know the United States as their home,” she said in a statement. “They serve in our military, work at our schools, and contribute to communities across the country. The Trump Administration’s attempt to rescind their legal protections was callous and wrong.”

Klobuchar agreed with Iyer that a permanent solution is need to defeat the Trump administration’s campaign to end DACA.

“We must keep working toward comprehensive immigration reform to ensure that Dreamers and their families have a path to citizenship,” her statement read. “We cannot allow their fate to be decided by political whims.”