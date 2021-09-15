The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the third-degree murder conviction against former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.

The decision stunningly rejected a February ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals that upheld the count against Noor, who is serving 12 1/2 years in prison for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond in 2017.

Jurors convicted Noor in 2019 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Damond while responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, initially appealed the third-degree murder conviction to the Court of Appeals, and when that failed, he petitioned the state Supreme Court in February to review the matter.

The high court heard oral arguments on the issue in June.

Plunkett asked the state Supreme Court to make sense of language in the state's third-degree murder statute, which has perplexed attorneys for years and came into play earlier this year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was tried for the unrelated killing of George Floyd. Jurors convicted Chauvin on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Plunkett asked the state Supreme Court to address two questions: Can a person be convicted of third-degree murder if the deadly act is aimed at a single person, and can the reckless nature of an act alone establish the necessary depraved mind-set?

According to state statute, third-degree murder applies when a defendant kills someone "by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind." The word "others" has led many attorneys to interpret that the statute applies when multiple people are endangered and someone is killed. Veteran attorneys have said it would apply, for instance, to someone shooting indiscriminately into a moving train. The "depraved mind" element has been difficult to define, some attorneys have said.

A separate subdivision of the statute with different language is commonly used to charge drug dealers in overdose deaths.

Plunkett argued in his petition to the state Supreme Court that the depraved mind element wasn't fulfilled because Noor was carrying out his duties as an officer, acted in a split second and directed his actions at a specific person out of fear that his partner's life was in danger from an ambush.

In upholding the conviction, the state Court of Appeals wrote that Noor's actions met the legal threshold for a "depraved mind" when he sat inside his patrol car and fired through his partner's open window, killing Damond.

Court of Appeals Judge Michelle Larkin wrote the court's decision and said state law allows a third-degree murder conviction even when conduct is directed at a single person.

Court of Appeals Judge Matthew Johnson, however, disagreed, saying he would have reversed Noor's murder conviction and sent the case back for sentencing on the lesser second-degree manslaughter conviction.

Third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, with state sentencing guidelines recommending a little over 10 1/2 to 15 years for someone like Noor who has no criminal history. The sentence for second-degree manslaughter is up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. Sentences are dependent on a defendant's criminal background, among other factors.

"We respectfully disagree with the [Court of Appeals] opinion…," Plunkett said in February. "The split decision, while disappointing, is not entirely disheartening. The dissenting opinion raises compelling issues."

The Noor matter hung over the start of Chauvin's trial, which began with jury selection March 8. Chauvin had initially been charged last year with third-degree murder, but Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill dismissed the count last fall, writing that Chauvin and his three former colleagues had targeted Floyd and no one else.

The Court of Appeals' February ruling in Noor prompted prosecutors to ask Cahill to reinstate the count. Cahill refused, and prosecutors asked the Court of Appeals to review his objection.

The Court of Appeals ruled in March that Cahill was wrong to deny the prosecution's request, and the judge reinstated the count against Chauvin.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison on the second-degree murder count; he was not sentenced on the two lower convictions.

