DULUTH – A student at Superior Middle School in Wisconsin is in custody for making threats against fellow students Tuesday morning, Superior Police said.
A student from the school reported being shown a list by a 12-year-old boy that allegedly included names of other students he intended to harm, police said. The boy told police he was trying to scare the student he showed the list to.
School staff isolated the student and called police. The boy is in the custody of Superior police, awaiting referral to Douglas County Health and Human Services on requested charges of felony-level terrorist threats and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
