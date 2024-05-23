Managers of the Superior Hiking Trail on Minnesota's North Shore know the popular destination is heavily used. Now they have concrete evidence of boots on the ground.

The trail association for the first time has an idea of how many people are visiting the path and how often, and what it learns has long-term ramifications for the group and visitors.

In 2023, the trail had more than 407,000 visits during peak hiking season, from May to November. The Superior Hiking Trail Association (SHTA) used infrared sensor trail counters at 23 sections along the 300-mile trail, or about half of its sections. The SHTA also had people out to intercept and interview hundreds of hikers. With help from the University of Minnesota, the group had a team analyze the data using methodology the Minnesota Department of Resources applies to tabulate state trail use.

Taken together, a fuller snapshot of the Superior Hiking Trail's use emerged:

– Day-hiking make up almost 76% of use. Overnight backpacking is next at 14.5%, followed by trail running (4.3%).

– About 85% of trail users take out-and-back trips. The balance complete a section or the entire trail.

– More than 300,000 of the visits last year were made by 75% of trail users, who visit multiple times a season.

– The Duluth sections are the most used of any part of the path.

"What we find is that there are peaks and valleys in use based on location," said Lisa Luokkala, the association's executive director.

Woven into the association's master plan draft, multiple data sets will inform decisions about the trail's development and sustainability for years to come, she added.

At a broad level, the group can now begin cross-referencing sections and visitor data at specific spots with its inventory of infrastructure like signage, boardwalks and bridges to better-prioritize and pay for maintenance.

The volume of day hikers could have impact, too. For many, the long-distance trail's image is tethered to thru-hiking, of backpacking overnights and trekking for long hauls. And, yet, the overwhelming number of day hikers seen last year begs questions about meeting their needs — which are different, Luokkala said.

Better parking and signage might be required in sections, knowing some day hikers are looking for looped experiences. Perhaps trail maps and other publications about use of the trail need to adapt, too. Data now can drive some answers.

"The trail in its entirety is not being overused," Luokkala said, "but there is a concentration in day use in certain areas."

Earlier this month the popular and heavily tramped Bean and Bear Lakes Loop, with its Instagram-worthy overlooks, was closed, owing to wear and erosion. Part of the Split Rock River Loop will close Sept. 1 for needed repair, too.

A master plan could be completed this summer. It then would get submitted in an application for regional designation from the state's Great Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission — recognition that would open the association to new funding possibilities, Luokkala said.

"We're really excited to use the data," she said.