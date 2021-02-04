In addition to former Gophers Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tyler Johnson, several other players and coaches in Super Bowl LV have Minnesota ties.

CHIEFS

QB Patrick Mahomes Jr.: The son of former Twins pitcher Patrick Mahomes Sr.

WR Tajae Sharpe: Former Vikings receiver is on the Chiefs' practice squad.

LB Damien Wilson: Played for the Gophers in 2013 and 2014.

Eric Bieniemy: The Kansas City offensive coordinator is a former Vikings assistant.

Brendan Daly: The Chiefs run game coordinator/defensive line coach, a former Vikings assistant, is making his fifth consecutive Super Bowl appearance with the Patriots and Chiefs.

Greg Lewis: The receivers coach is a former Vikings receiver.

BUCCANEERS

QB Tom Brady: As the football world learned leading up to Super Bowl LII, Brady's mom, Galynn, grew up on a dairy farm in Browerville, Minn. Tom was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, but visited often as a lad.

OL Joe Haeg: Went to Brainerd High School and North Dakota State.

OL Mike Remmers: Former Vikings guard/tackle will start at left tackle for the Chiefs.

P Matt Wile: The former Viking is on the practice squad punter.

Tom Moore: The 82-year-old offensive consultant is a former Gophers and Vikings assistant coach.

Kevin Ross: The cornerbacks coach is a former Vikings assistant.