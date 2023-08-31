More from Star Tribune
Local
Space Tower closed for rest of this year's Minnesota State Fair
The Space Tower at the Minnesota State Fair is closed for the rest of this year's great state get-together.A sign on the door of the…
Twins
With Twins one strike from victory, bullpen collapse lets Cleveland steal series
Jhoan Duran's wild pitch with two outs in the ninth allowed Cleveland to tie things up. Kody Funderburk had a chance to keep things close in the 10th. It didn't go well.
www.startribune.com
Super blue moon rises above Lake Harriet
The second full moon of August — a phenomenon called a "blue moon'' — was also of a rare super variety.
Twins
Twins' Buxton returns to center field during rehab assignment with Saints
Byron Buxton only recorded one out in the field while playing center field for the first time at any level since Aug. 22, 2022.
Music
Review: Poppy Minnesota rapper Yung Gravy is all fluff at fair grandstand
The Rochester native with viral hits like "Betty (Get Money)" talked more than he rapped in silly fair debut.