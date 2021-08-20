SunOpta is building a new "mega" facility in Texas, where everything is bigger.

The new plant will have an footprint of 285,000 square feet with room to expand to 400,000 square feet, making it the company's largest facility. It's a pivotal step in SunOpta's plans to double the size of its plant-based foods business in the next five years.

The Twin Cities company develops and manufactures plant-based and fruit-based food ingredients in fast-growing categories like dairy-free milks and creamers.It revealed plans for the new facility during its second quarter earnings report this week.

Its "shining star" right now is oat milk, said chief executive Joe Ennen, a product that has grown more than 100% in the last year.

The new processing plant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will manufacture the company's entire suite of non-dairy milks: hemp, soy, almond, coconut, cashew, rice, flax and more.

"Plant-based milks have been growing 10% a year for the last 20 years, so this isn't an overnight phenomenon," Ennen said. "We are in a position where, if we don't do this, we won't be able to have significant growth in 2023."

SunOpta currently has plant-based milk facilities in Alexandria, Minn., Allentown, Penn., and Modesto, Calif.

U.S. retail sales of plant-based milk totaled $2.5 billion last year, according to data compiled by SPINS, a data and analytics firm, on behalf of the Plant Based Foods Association.

"Texas is the second-biggest state in the U.S., so therefore they consume a lot of everything," Ennen said.

By building this plant, SunOpta will cut at least 15 million miles out of its supply chain annually.

"This creates a diamond — east and west, north and south. So it gives us great geographic coverage," Ennen said.

SunOpta has pivoted from being an organic commodities supplier to a food ingredients company focused on making plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages.

The company sold its international organic commodities business — which had been its largest source of revenue — for $389 million at the end of 2020. Under Ennen's leadership, SunOpta repositioned itself to focus on the high-growth, high-profit ingredients business.

Nut and plant milks are its portfolio's fast growers. Company leaders are focused on making its fruit business — which makes fruit strips, fruit bars and frozen fruits — highly profitable rather than growing sales.

SunOpta is building a new corporate headquarters and R&D space in Eden Prairie. It's on track to move its corporate workforce of 160, currently in Edina, to the new office in December. SunOpta has a global workforce of 1,400.