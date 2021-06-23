When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis

What's at stake: Places on the U.S. men's and women's rosters for next month's Tokyo Olympics. Four women and four men will be chosen for the team competitions.

The U.S. also will send two women and one man to compete as individuals in Tokyo. Jade Carey already has locked up one of the women's individual spots.

The format: Men and women will each have two competitions over two days, with cumulative scores determining the results.

The top two women in the all-around competition at the trials automatically make the Olympic team. A selection committee will choose the other two athletes for the team competition and one for the individual spot, based on results from the trials and the U.S. championships earlier this month.

In the men's competition, the top finisher earns an automatic spot on the team. The runner-up also will automatically qualify, provided he has placed in the top three in at least three of the six events. A selection committee will pick two more gymnasts for the team competition and one for the individual spot, based solely on results at the Olympic trials.

The schedule: The men's competition begins 5 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The women's competition starts 6:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

TV: All four sessions will be televised live. The men's competition will air Thursday on NBCSN (5:30 p.m.), with Saturday's event on Olympic Channel (2 p.m.) and NBC (3 p.m.). The women's competition begins Friday on Olympic Channel (6:30 p.m.) and NBC (7 p.m.); Sunday's final day of the women's event also will air on Olympic Channel (7 p.m.) and NBC (7:30 p.m.).

MINNESOTA CONNECTIONS

Shane Wiskus

Sunisa Lee of St. Paul is a favorite to make the team after a strong performance at the U.S. championships. Lee earned her second consecutive silver medal in the all-around, finishing behind superstar Simone Biles, and defended her title on uneven bars. At the 2019 world championships, Lee won gold in the team competition, silver on floor exercise and bronze on bars.

Grace McCallum of Isanti was seventh in the all-around at the U.S. championships and the bronze medalist on balance beam. McCallum also competed in the 2018 and 2019 world championships, winning two team golds, and was the 2019 U.S. bronze medalist in the all-around.

The lone Minnesotan in the men's competition is Shane Wiskus of Spring Park, one of the best gymnasts in Gophers history. He said Wednesday he has been competing with torn wrist ligaments. Wiskus was ninth in the all-around at the U.S. championships, but he was in third place before his final event, when three falls on the high bar knocked him out of the medals. The silver medalist on parallel bars at the U.S. championships, Wiskus finished his Gophers career at the NCAA championships in April with his third runner-up finish in the all-around, NCAA titles on parallel bars and rings, and silver medals on high bar and floor exercise.