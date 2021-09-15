More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Suni Lee again goes for the gold at star-studded Met Gala in New York
Olympic gymnastics champion and St. Paul native Suni Lee again went for the gold at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night. This year's official theme of the fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute was "American Independence," leaving plenty of room for interpretation.
Twins split doubleheader with Cleveland
The Minnesota Twins split games with Cleveland Indians on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Lynx beat Indiana Fever
The Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 90-80 at Target Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Sports
Vikings open season with loss to Cincinnati
The Minnesota Vikings began the NFL season at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The Vikings lost 27-24.