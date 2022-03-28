GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie blocked 40 shots from the Avalanche, which tied his most saves in a game this season.

2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger assisted on all three of the Wild's goals.

3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal just 15 seconds into overtime.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Points for center Ryan Hartman, who scored the Wild's tying goal in the third period to go along with an assist.

7 Overtime goals this season for the Wild, which trails only four teams..

81 Points for Kirill Kaprizov after his second-period goal, two behind Marian Gaborik's record for the most points in a single Wild season.