GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie blocked 40 shots from the Avalanche, which tied his most saves in a game this season.
2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger assisted on all three of the Wild's goals.
3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal just 15 seconds into overtime.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Points for center Ryan Hartman, who scored the Wild's tying goal in the third period to go along with an assist.
7 Overtime goals this season for the Wild, which trails only four teams..
81 Points for Kirill Kaprizov after his second-period goal, two behind Marian Gaborik's record for the most points in a single Wild season.
