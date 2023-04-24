IMPACT PLAYER: Jorge Polanco, Twins
He hit his first homer this season, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI to surpass 400 RBI for his career.
BY THE NUMBERS
2-9 The Twins' record in their past 11 games against the Nationals since 2013.
444 Feet Twins center fielder Michael A. Taylor's fourth-inning homer traveled. It's the fourth longest of his career, according to StatCast.
40 The temperature at at first pitch. That's warmer than Friday night's 37 and Saturday afternoon's 35. Monday's forecast calls for a high of 50.
