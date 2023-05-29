IMPACT PLAYER: José Berríos, Toronto

The former Twins All-Star became the winningest pitcher in Target Field's 14-year history. His 33rd career victory there broke a tie with Kyle Gibson.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Times the Twins have been shut out at home this season; it was their fourth time overall in 2023.

6-3 The Twins' series record at home after they dropped their second in a row to end this six-game homestand.

14 Consecutive games where Carlos Correa has reached base. He is batting .288, with a .413 on-base percentage and an .874 OPS in that time.