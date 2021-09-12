GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Whit Merrifield, Kansas City

In five at-bats, the Royals second baseman tallied three hits and scored two runs. He smacked two doubles, one to lead off the game and the other to drive in a run in the fifth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

0-for-17 the streak of fruitless at-bats Adalberto Mondesi ended with his home run off Bailey Ober in the second inning.

87 the number of strikeouts for Ober, including six Sunday, through 83 innings pitched his rookie season.

15-33 the Twins' record against lefthanded pitchers this season.

UP NEXT

The Twins travel to New York to take on the Yankees in a one-game makeup from a rained out August series finale. Twins RHP John Gant (5-9, 3.78 ERA) will face New York's RHP Luis Gil (1-0, 1.42). The Twins have lost 19 of their past 21 games at Yankee Stadium.

MEGAN RYAN