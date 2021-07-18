IMPACT PLAYER

Jeimer Candelario, Detroit

A two-out double scored a run, a two-run homer capped the victory, and he even started a couple of double plays, too.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Runs scored by the Twins in the three-game series in Detroit, all of them in Saturday's second game.

8 Runs driven in this weekend by a trio of former Twins in the Tigers lineup.

17 Deficit, in games behind, by the Twins in the AL Central, their biggest of the season and largest since 2017.