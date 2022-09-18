IMPACT PLAYER
Joe Ryan, Twins
A 11-inning hitless streak is impressive, but his 14⅔-inning shutout streak is even more impactful.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Consecutive scoreless starts of at least seven innings by Ryan, the first time by a Twins rookie since Andrew Albers in 2013.
7 Times Andres Gimenez has been hit by Twins' pitches this year, the most to one batter in Twins history.
31 Runners thrown out at the plate by the Guardians, most in the AL, after Arraez was caught in the first inning.
Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1
Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday.
Murphy's 59-yard OT fumble return ends Cards' win over Vegas
Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Hunter Renfrow's fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half before running away with a wild 29-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Ryan stellar again as Twins stop bleeding by shutting out Guardians
It might be too little, too late, but the Twins ended their losing streak to Cleveland and got back to .500.
Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school
Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson made a calculated gamble in hiring a football coach five years ago, one that earned the school a national mocking.
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title; Gray named MVP
Las Vegas never had a professional sports champion — until Sunday.