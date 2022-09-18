Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Joe Ryan, Twins

A 11-inning hitless streak is impressive, but his 14⅔-inning shutout streak is even more impactful.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Consecutive scoreless starts of at least seven innings by Ryan, the first time by a Twins rookie since Andrew Albers in 2013.

7 Times Andres Gimenez has been hit by Twins' pitches this year, the most to one batter in Twins history.

31 Runners thrown out at the plate by the Guardians, most in the AL, after Arraez was caught in the first inning.