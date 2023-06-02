Pan-Cooked White Fish with Papaya Red Pepper Salsa

Serves 4.

Vibrant colors and fresh flavors are front and center in this lovely pan-cooked white fish recipe. When done right, fruit with fish can be an exceptional flavor combo, especially when using tropical fruit, such as papaya. Papaya doesn't have an intense sweetness but just enough to complement the fish and other savory ingredients in the salsa. Serve with orzo, couscous, pasta salad, wild rice or a caprese salad; extra salsa makes a wonderful appetizer with chips. From "For the Love of Seafood" by Karista Bennett (Countryman 2023).

• 1 tbsp. lime juice

• 1 1/2 tsp. honey

• 1/2 tsp. chili powder

• 1 medium to large red bell pepper, seeded and diced

• 1/2 c. diced red onion

• 1 jalapeño pepper, finely minced

• 1 handful fresh cilantro, chopped

• 1 c. peeled, seeded, and diced papaya, about 1 medium papaya (see Tip)

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• Drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 1/2 lb. flaky white fish, less than 1 in. thick (halibut, flounder, rockfish, snapper, haddock, cod, sole or any white fish), cut into 4 pieces, at room temperature

• 1/2 c. all-purpose flour or cornstarch

• 2 tbsp. ghee or high-heat oil

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• Lime wedges for garnish

Directions

Prepare the salsa: In a medium bowl, whisk together the lime juice, honey and chili powder. Then add the bell pepper, red onion, jalapeño and cilantro. Toss to combine. Gently fold in the papaya and then season to taste with salt and black pepper. Give it just a drizzle of olive oil. Set aside.

Prepare the fish: Pat the fish fillets with a paper towel to remove any excess moisture. Then, sprinkle with a little salt and black pepper and lightly dust in the flour. Place them on a baking sheet.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the ghee, then add the butter to the center of the skillet.

Once the butter is melted and the oil is hot and slightly smoking, add the fish fillets and let them cook, undisturbed, for 3 to 5 minutes. You should notice the bottom edges becoming golden brown. The fish will be ready to flip when it easily comes off the bottom of the pan. If it feels like it's stuck, just let it sit for 30 seconds longer, adjusting the heat as needed.

Flip the fish over and let cook for another 3 to 4 minutes, until flaky and golden brown on the bottom.

Transfer to a platter or plates and ladle some salsa over each piece. Garnish with lime wedges and serve immediately.

Tip: For the best flavor, choose papaya that is yellow or orange and soft to the touch. Cut it in half, then scoop out and discard the seeds. I divide my papaya into four sections lengthwise and then cut those into wedges. I remove the skin with a small knife and then cut the wedges into diced pieces about the size of the tip of my pinkie finger. Try to do the same with the onion and red pepper so that the three main ingredients are uniform in shape.